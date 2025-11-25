Fact check: DOGE’s demise is fake news

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2025 Real World News



Reuters reported on Monday that President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump’s pledge to slash the government’s size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings.”

Reuters cited Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor as saying of DOGE: “That doesn’t exist.”

Legacy media devoured the Reuters report and gleefully spread the word that the wicked DOGE was dead.

Only, it isn’t. While DOGE may be retired as the Elon Musk-led agency at the beginning of Trump 2.0, the White House said it has been grouped into separate agencies with the same mission.

DOGE’s demise is fake news.

Kupor went on X and blasted Reuters for splicing his comments, clarifying that DOGE may no longer be a formal agency might and its leadership has shifted under the U.S. Digital Service, but the mission itself is far from dead.

Good editing by @reuters – spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse;… — Scott Kupor (@skupor) November 23, 2025

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston made it clear that DOGE’s mission is very much alive and well.

“President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment,” Huston told Fox News Digital.

It was Fox News Digital that had the most accurate headline and story on DOGE’s transformation. The opening paragraph stated that “the Department of Government Efficiency’s centralized office has shuttered, but federal agencies’ individual DOGE teams that work to weed out potential mismanagement and corruption are still in full operation.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted: “Despite the media’s best efforts to claim otherwise, the Trump Administration hasn’t just tossed these principles aside. What’s actually happened is that they’ve woven them into the fabric of various government departments, pressing forward on the fight against bureaucratic bloat regardless.”

Margolis added: “As of Monday evening, the DOGE website reports $214 billion in savings through ‘asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions,’ which translates to $1,329.19 saved per taxpayer.”

