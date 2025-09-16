Fani Willis permanently disqualified from prosecuting Trump in Georgia case

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2025 Real World News



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been permanently disqualified from prosecuting President Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia after she lost her appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In December, the Georgia Court of Appeals in ruled that Willis and her office could not continue to prosecute the case, citing an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court in January. On Tuesday, the court declined in a 4-3 decision to take up the case.

The case now moves to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, which will choose a replacement.

The council’s executive director, Pete Skandalakis, said Tuesday he will begin searching for a new prosecutor to replace Willis but didn’t know how long that might take. He said once a new prosecutor is appointed it will be “up to him or her what to do with the case.”

Trump celebrated the win in a post to Truth Social:

