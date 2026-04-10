‘Fascist’ Trump still on good terms with ‘Commie’ Mamdani: Offers 3 tips on how to make NYC ‘sparkle’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



If you’re going to keep the lefty legacy media on your side, referring to President Donald Trumps as a “fascist” is a must.

So, New York socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani obliges with a “yes” when asked by media if he still considers Trump a “fascist.” The mayor went along again with a “yes” when asked the question by leftist outlet Politico on Friday.

Trump, who doesn’t seek or need legacy media’s approval on anything, during the 2025 mayoral campaign utilized several phrases to describe Mamdani:

“100% Communist Lunatic”

“My little communist mayor”

“A communist”

But Trump and Mamdani are apparently on good terms, with the president inviting hizzoner to the White House last November. Trump said he and Mamdani regularly swap text messages.

Trump has now offered the New York mayor three tips on how to make the Big Apple shine.

“Gotta lower taxes or everyone’s leaving. It’s very simple,” Trump told the New York Post when asked to review the socialist mayor.

“Got to clean up the city. The city is looking not good. You got to clean up Manhattan, clean it up, make it sparkle, number one, and you got to lower taxes, or everyone’s leaving,” Trump said.

“And you got to stop crime by calling in the United States government to let us help. Those three things.”

The Post noted that the mayor has sought to partner with the president on shared priorities, such as building more housing, and privately met with him on Feb. 27 to pitch a plan involving $21 billion in federal grants to build 12,000 units and deck over rail tracks in Sunnyside, Queens.

In November, Trump referred to Mamdani, a fellow Queens native, as a “very rational person” who is “going to surprise some conservative people, actually.”

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