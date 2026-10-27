FBI conducts 2nd Swalwell raid at Beverly Hills mansion; ‘Fang Fang’ reportedly had top intellignce ties

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2026 — Real World News



As part of its sexual misconduct investigation of disgraced former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, FBI agents raided a billionaire’s Beverly Hills mansion on Tuesday.

The FBI targeted Stephen Cloobeck’s mansion in a raid at roughly 6 a.m. local time with at least two dozen agents participating. Authorities searched the massive property for several hours but provided the media no details about what they found.

In August, Swalwell was surrounded by FBI agents at San Francisco International Airport as he deboarded a plane, leading to the seizure of his cellphone and laptop as part of a federal criminal investigation.

Swalwell resigned from Congress and withdrew from the California gubernatorial race earlier this year after facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Swalwell also faced renewed scrutiny earlier this week after the White House declassified documents related to an FBI probe into his relationship with Christine “Fang Fang” Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Fang had suspected ties to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), and her parents were reportedly considered known Chinese intelligence officers.

Swalwell told FBI agents he had “physical relations” with Fang on a handful of occasions, according to declassified FBI records released Monday by the White House.

Their last sexual encounter occurred in March 2015, according to Swalwell’s account in the FBI records.

The documents were released by the White House’s new Government Transparency Task Force.

Swalwell was interviewed by the FBI first in May 2015 and later in March 2016 regarding his relationship with Fang.

Swalwell also faced renewed scrutiny earlier this week after the White House declassified documents related to an FBI probe into his relationship with Christine “Fang Fang” Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Swalwell told FBI agents he had “physical relations” with Fang on a handful of occasions, according to declassified FBI records released Monday by the White House.

Their last sexual encounter occurred in March 2015, according to Swalwell’s account in the FBI records.

The documents were released by the White House’s new Government Transparency Task Force.

Swalwell was interviewed by the FBI first in May 2015 and later in March 2016 regarding his relationship with Fang.

Fang had suspected ties to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), and her parents were reportedly considered known Chinese intelligence officers.

Cloobeck, a billionaire hospitality mogul, political donor, and the founder and former CEO of the timeshare company Diamond Resorts, had backed Swalwell’s run for governor and even let him stay at his SoCal mansion.

When allegations surfaced that Swalwell sexually assaulted multiple women including former staffers, Cloobeck changed his mind and kicked Swalwell out of the house.

Several people were taken out of the house in handcuffs on Tuesday, but they were all released soon after. Cloobeck was not at the residence at the time of the raid.

A senior law enforcement official told the New York Post the raid was connected to a sex worker, but did not give further details.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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