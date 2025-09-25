FBI: Dallas shooter searched online for ballistics info, ‘Charlie Kirk shot video’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday said the bureau has obtained evidence of extensive pre-attack planning by the gunman who killed one person and critically injured two others at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Wednesday.

Patel said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, had searched for “Charlie Kirk Shot Video” and ballistics information in the days leading up to the attack.

One handwritten note recovered at the scene read: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP (armor piercing) rounds on that roof?’ ”

Between Aug. 19 and 24, the FBI said Jahn searched apps tracking the presence of ICE agents.

According to Patel, the FBI’s Dallas field office and FBI headquarters have been working “24/7” to seize devices, analyze data, and process writings taken from Jahn’s residence and belongings.

“Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning,” Patel said.

Agents also discovered Jahn had downloaded a document titled Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, which listed DHS facilities.

Jahn shot three detainees in an ICE van, killing one and seriously injuring two, who both remain in critical condition, police say. He then took his own life.

DHS has reported a more than 1,000 percent increase in attacks on ICE law enforcement since President Donald Trump re-entered the White House in January and began large-scale nationwide deportation operations.

