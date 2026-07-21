FCC review requested after networks refused to air primetime address on election security

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Did ABC, CBS, and NBC networks decline to air the president’s address to the nation on election security because they were part of the story?

In his primetime address on July 16, President Donald Trump not only disclosed Chinese interference in the 2020 election and actions by the U.S. Intelligence Community to block his access to those reports. He also singled out the role of the U.S. media:

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don’t like the topic, because they know how corrupt our system is and they don’t want to reveal it. They and others in the media are part of a plot. They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going.”

Related: President’s prime-time address on election interference by China, U.S. intelligence not carried by ABC, NBC, CNN, July 16, 2026

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter said he is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to review the decisions by ABC, NBC and CBS not to air live President Donald Trump’s July 16 primetime address.

In a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital and sent Monday, Carter asked FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to review whether the networks violated their obligation to “serve the public interest” and whether their actions should be considered in future broadcast license proceedings.

“The public airwaves should inform the American people, not be used by corporate executives to decide which matters of national importance they are permitted to hear,” Carter wrote in the letter to Carr.

“Broadcasters may criticize, analyze, or fact-check the President’s statements,” he wrote. “However, refusing to air a major presidential address because executives disagree with its content raises serious concerns that they intended to keep Americans in the dark about potential foreign interference in our elections.”

Carter said the viewing public should have been allowed to make up their own minds:

“Regardless of political affiliation, the American people deserved to hear this information directly from their President and judge it for themselves. Instead, ABC and NBC declined to broadcast the speech on their primary television networks, while CBS cut away before the President completed his remarks.”

Carter added that airing the speech on streaming services was not an “adequate substitute for free, over-the-air television—particularly for Americans without reliable broadband access.”

On Thursday night, Trump called for ABC and NBC’s broadcast licenses to be revoked:

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about because they don’t like the topic, because they know how corrupt our system is and they don’t want to reveal it.

“Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multibillion-dollar-in-value airwaves for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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