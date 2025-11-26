FDA chief: Fauci was ‘100% involved’ in ‘massive’ cover-up’ of Covid origins

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2025 Real World News



The cover-up of the origins of the Covid virus was orchestrated by Anthony Fauci, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary says.

Fauci led a “massive cover-up” about the origins of Covid while serving as a top public health official during the pandemic, Makary told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine on her “Pod Force One.”

Fauci, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), went to great lengths to suppress the theory that Covid originated in a research lab in Wuhna, China, said Makary, a former professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“One thing that’s extremely obvious that very few people realize, and certainly hardly anyone in the medical establishment where I come from realized, is that [Fauci] was involved in a massive cover-up of the origins of Covid, a massive cover-up,” the FDA commissioner said.

“Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of Covid, he was clearly 100% involved in the cover-up,” he added.

In 2023, the House Oversight Committee released evidence showing Fauci commissioned and gave final approval for a scientific paper — “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” — written in February 2020 to disprove the theory that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Eight weeks later, Fauci stood at a White House press conference alongside President Trump and cited that paper as evidence that the lab leak theory was implausible.

Fauci in fact had been scheming to cover-up the lab leak origin since before news of the virus got out in the U.S., Makary said.

“If you think back to the end of January, just before Covid became a thing in the news in the United States, January, February, what was Dr. Fauci doing? He was frantically engaging in a massive cover-up with 3 a.m. emails and phone calls,” Makary said.

“He was convening people. And the notes from those meetings reveal that all these virologists he convened had told him, ‘We think it came from the Wuhan lab,’ and the output was days later, those same scientists wrote a letter in the medical journal saying it definitely did not come from the lab,” Makary continued, adding that some of the authors went on to receive “millions of dollars in funding from Fauci’s agency.”

“This is not rocket science. It’s a no-brainer where it came from,” Makary said.

In December of last year, Fauci received a preemptive pardon from the Joe Biden team for any offenses he may have committed between Jan. 1, 2014, up to the date the pardon was signed.

Makary argued that the pardon was related to Fauci’s alleged role in the Covid cover-up, which he argued supersedes any of the “massive disagreements” he has with the way Fauci advised the public and government leaders during the pandemic.

“Only recently did Anthony Fauci take it to the next level of using science as political propaganda,” Makary told Devine. “He commissioned the pieces that lied about the Covid origins. The author who submitted the article said this was commissioned by Dr. Fauci and [Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health] in that cover letter.”

Makary went on to describe the alleged Covid origins cover-up as “an American tragedy.”

“What I’m shocked by coming from the faculty at Johns Hopkins is none of my colleagues knew any of this,” he said, adding, “I could not believe that my colleagues had no idea of the origins and the facts surrounding the origins and the massive cover-up that Fauci and Collins led.”

