Fifth person dies at Disney World in less than a month

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 20, 2025

A fifth person has died at Disney World in a string of deaths in less than a month at the Florida theme parks and resorts.

The unidentified guest was reportedly pronounced dead at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, near Disney Springs, on Nov. 8, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

“Although there was a death at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, we declined jurisdiction,” the Medical Examiner said in a statement, noting the body was ultimately turned over to the individual’s personal physician.

The Victorian-style resort — tucked between manicured golf-course greens and packed with pools and a spa — boasts studio and multi-bedroom villas complete with living and dining areas, in-room laundry and full kitchens, with some stays costing a staggering $2,300 a night, according to its website.

No further details about the mysterious death have been released.

The string of deaths started on Oct. 14, when Disney superfan Summer Equitz, 31, was found dead at the Contemporary Resort in an apparent suicide, hours after she vanished from her Illinois home, local authorities said.

On Oct. 21, another guest at the park, identified only as a man in his 60s, died from a pre-existing medical condition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, police said.

On Oct. 23, 28-year-old Matthew Alec Cohn, an aspiring football referee from Los Angeles, leapt from the 12th floor of the Contemporary Resort in an apparent suicide, officials said.

On Nov. 2, a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, a budget hotel connected to Epcot and Hollywood Studios via the Skyliner transport. She was later pronounced dead.

