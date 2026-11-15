Fire RFK, Jr. says senator who got major campaign financing from these companies

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2026 — Real World News



The Maryland Democrat senator who called on Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign or be fired took a large chunk of campaign cash from Big Pharma, federal records show.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks posted to X on Nov. 4: “The time is now. RFK Jr. must resign or be fired. End of discussion.”

Alsobrooks received contributions from more than a dozen Big Pharma-funded political action committees (PAC), The Daily Caller reported, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

In fact, 21% of her 2026 campaign’s $1.4 million political donations were from health and pharmaceutical sources, according to U.S. Wealth Watcher.

Alsobrooks received donations from two prominent producers of the Covid jab, Pfizer ($10,000) and

($10,000) and Johnson & Johnson ($5,500)

($5,500) According to FEC records, Alsobrooks also received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from dozens of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including $5,000 from Astra Zeneca

$5,000 from AbbVie , and

, and $3,500 from Biotechnology Innovation.

In January 2026, Alsobrooks publicly condemned HHS policy changes that reduced recommended childhood vaccinations from 17 to 11, calling the guidance “reckless” and advising families to listen to pediatricians rather than Kennedy.

Kennedy announced in October the opening of the nation’s first vaccine injury research clinic as part of the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) main campus.

Skin crawlingly awkward: Dem Sen. Angela Alsobrooks tries to embarrass RFK Jr. by quizzing him but accidentally reveals TWICE that she doesn’t know NIH and CDC are under HHS https://t.co/upZbMZYWsZ — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 14, 2025

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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