Five months into Iran conflict, China still supplying regime with anti-U.S. arms

Special to WorldTribune, August 13, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, August 11, 2026

Communist China has continued to ship critical military hardware and components to Iran five months into its conflict with the United States.

The ongoing support from the Xi Jinping regime includes sophisticated offensive capabilities deployed against the U.S. military alongside a newly reported pipeline of short-range air defense units intended to replenish Teheran’s heavily degraded military infrastructure.

Intelligence and defense analyses indicate that Beijing’s material support includes a range of anti-access and aerial hardware:

• Carrier-killer missiles: Delivery of supersonic anti-ship missiles targeting U.S. naval assets.

• Advanced radar: Anti-stealth radar arrays intended to track F-35 and B-21 airframes.

• Satellite tracking: Transitioning Iran’s military logistics to China’s proprietary BeiDou satellite navigation system.

• Missile components: Shipments of parts and technical components to sustain domestic ballistic missile assembly lines.

In April, an American F-15 fighter jet was downed over southwestern Iran, a loss attributed to a Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile system.

According to a Reuters investigation reported via Japan Today, Iran finalized a $60 million to $70 million deal through a Hong Kong intermediary for 300 to 400 new Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS), specifically including QW-12 and FN-16 missile variants. These low-altitude platforms force U.S. pilots into higher, more constrained flight paths.

The communist regime also reportedly sold to Iran the CM-302 missiles Iran fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group during the ongoing war — U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran fired 101 of them.

There are images of Chinese military transports, during the war, landing in Iran after turning off their transponders.

After the fighting started on Feb. 28, Iran, according to Financial Times reporting, had access to the satellite of a private Chinese company — the TEE-01B of Earth Eye Co. — and was using the imagery to target U.S. military assets in the region. Almost certainly, imagery from this asset resulted in the March 1 strike on Kuwait that killed six American servicemembers.

China has also allowed the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to use the commercial ground stations of Emposat, a Chinese company.

The weapons pipeline has directly strained diplomatic channels between Washington and Beijing.

During a high-profile state visit, Xi had personally assured U.S. President Donald Trump that Chinese companies would not supply arms to the Islamic Republic.

Related: Trump-Xi deal? U.S. carrier thwarted attack by China-supplied anti-ship missiles, April 14, 2026

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