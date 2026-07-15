Gen. Lee’s statue in Charlottesville gets melted down, ‘reimagined’ by leftists not from Charlottsville

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Having successfully removed and melted down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park in Charlottesville, Virginia’s leftists have reportedly tasked the job of a “reimagined” piece of art to leftists who are not from Charlottesville.

The bronze metal will be repurposed by the Boston firm Model of Architecture Serving Society (MASS) to create something the Washington Post is calling a “monument to racial diversity.”

Writing for The Post Millennial on Monday, Libby Emmons noted: “This is the same firm that created ‘The Embrace’ which was meant to symbolize Coretta Scott and Martin Luther King Jr. but instead looks incredibly lewd from many angles. The same firm that brought that atrocity to life will be creating a monument to a concept as vague as ‘racial diversity.’ ”

MASS was chosen after a design competition that lasted months and will work with Oakland sculptor Dana King.

CBS News noted that King is a sculptor and former television news anchor based in Oakland, California. She owns an artist compound and live-work enclave in the city where she creates her “Black Bodies in Bronze” series of figurative sculptures.

“The project asks a question that extends well beyond Virginia,” reports Architect magazine, “after a society dismantles a symbol of injustice, what should take its place?”

Emmons noted that MASS’s winning idea “was to turn the metal into an African tree. They call the thing ‘Rooted’ and it’s unclear why they’re planting an African tree in Charlottesville instead of something that is more representative of American ‘racial diversity.’ ”

The statue of Lee was at the heart of the Charlottesville protests in 2017. The rally was funded in part by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which paid for so-called informants to travel to the rally and encouraged white nationalists to fundraise off of it when it was over.

The Department of Justice indicted the SPLC on federal fraud and related charges. The indictment alleges the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million to paid informants within extremist groups, with one informant actively involved in planning the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

The DOJ specifically alleges that one of the SPLC’s paid sources (“F-37”) was part of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. The DOJ indictment claims this informant attended the event at the SPLC’s direction, made racist postings under SPLC supervision, and received approximately $270,000 from the organization over an eight-year period.

According to the DOJ, the SPLC ran a covert, paid informant program between 2014 and 2023. Federal prosecutors allege SPLC money was paid directly to leaders and members of extremist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi networks.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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