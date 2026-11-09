Georgia legislature seat flips from Democrat to GOP after ‘missing’ memory card found

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 9, 2026

The discovery of a “missing” memory card changed a 58-vote deficit into a 262-vote lead for the Republican incumbent in a Georgia state legislature race, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

As Georgia Democrats were celebrating their first state House majority in more than two decades, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office found an Election Day memory card in Seminole County that had never been uploaded.

Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene, who has held the District 154 seat since 1983, went from trailing Democrat Harry James to leading once the card’s votes were added on Friday. By Saturday, the state’s results page had Greene at 10,193 votes to 9,932 for James. The district covers a nine-county area in southwest Georgia.

“Our office identified a significant discrepancy, alerted county officials, and uncovered a failure to properly upload election results,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “This oversight didn’t just affect the numbers – it changed who was leading an election.”

“That is unacceptable, and we intend to find out exactly how it happened,” he added.

With Greene’s seat back in Republican hands, Democrats would hold 92 of the chamber’s 180 seats, one more than the 91 votes needed to pass legislation. They appear to have flipped 13 other Republican-held seats while losing two of their own, according to The Current.

A certified flip would weaken the Democrats’ already thin cushion but one other contest in Georgia could tip the results further.

In House District 151, Republican Rep. Mike Cheokas will face Democrat Ethan Wolfe in a runoff on Dec. 1 after neither received the votes needed to secure a majority due to an independent candidate.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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