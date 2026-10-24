‘Godfather of the Pandemic:’ New book makes the case for prosecuting Anthony Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2026 — Real World News



In his new book, “Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison,” Senior White House adviser Peter Navarro is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to face criminal prosecution.

Calling Fauci the “Godfather of the Pandemic,” Navarro outlined the “receipts” for prosecuting Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “at the state level, most likely.”

Fauci’s agency helped finance coronavirus research at China’s now notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance and failed to responsibly oversee that research, Navarro alleges.

As the apparent pandemic spread, he worked to discredit theories that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory.

The book also focuses on Navarro’s role in lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates and the campaign for vaccines and against alternative treatments including hydroxychloroquine, which Navarro championed during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Navarro argues that government officials suppressed potentially lifesaving early treatments while favoring pharmaceutical products and vaccination campaigns.

The book also addresses questions about the safety of the Covid injection, including why healthy young people were mandated to get the shot despite concerns about myocarditis, and why women were not warned about miscarriage risks linked to the jab.

Fauci’s control over research funding gave him considerable influence over scientists, Navarro said.

Fauci failed to disclose his own potential conflict of interest while helping shape the public response to the pandemic, according to Navarro.

He raises the possibility of criminal liability, including involuntary manslaughter or homicide, although those accusations have not been established in court.

Navarro’s new book features comparison of his own notes and records with Fauci’s private diaries, which Navarro argues expose discrepancies between Fauci’s private knowledge and public statements.

“What Fauci did was hide his own culpability,” Navarro said in a recent American Thought Leaders podcast. “He’s telling everybody how to solve this thing. He doesn’t disclose his role in actually causing it. And chaos and authoritarianism ensue under his watch.”

Fauci’s July 29 appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee invited public skepticism when he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times during questioning about pandemic decisions and federal research funding despite having received a sweeping preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden on Jan. 19, 2025.

Navarro served as White House Defense Production Act policy coordinator during the pandemic when he focused on medical supplies and frequently clashed with Fauci over treatments and public health recommendations.

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