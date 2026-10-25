Hard truths about Somalia, terrorism and U.S. immigration policy

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2026 — Real World News



The investigation of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration status has shined a light on what investigative reporter Todd Bensman noted is “an underlying homeland security problem.”

The problem?

What about the other 150,000 Somali refugees let into the United States before President Donald Trump mostly closed the Somali pipeline and the thousands more hoping to get through after his 2029 departure?

“Omar’s refugee and U.S. citizenship approvals carries much more importance than many Americans realize as this political theater unfolds,” Bensman wrote for The Daily Signal on Oct. 22.

“The investigation should serve as a reminder to Americans that there are serious concerns about Somali refugees committing immigration fraud with impunity. When Somalis do lie to get in, they bring elevated risks of public welfare fraud and gang crime.

“But perhaps most aversely: the potential for Islamic terrorism.”

In Omar’s case, the hard part for investigators will be finding documents from Somalia that will prove allegations of immigration fraud.

Bensman noted: “Warring militias destroyed almost every pre-1991 citizen record going back generations. The information black hole persists.”

The U.S. State Department states on its Somalia web page in its General Documents section:

“Although the United States formally recognized the new government of Somalia on January 17, 2013, there continues to be no recognized competent civil authority to issue civil documents. There are no circumstances under which immigrant visa applicants can reasonably be expected to recover original documents held by the former government of Somalia.”

Bensman noted: “The same fact-finding problems apply to every Somali but with broad public safety consequences of far more importance than Omar.

“Before Trump cut off most Somali immigration in both of his terms, a potential terrorist from Somalia being considered for entry into our country could get away with far more deception than those from other nations for the simple fact that so little information exists to disprove claims. This problem left U.S. adjudicators to roll the dice letting in Somalis who offered unverifiable names and narratives.”

Bensman cited the case of Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who was born in Somalia and entered the U.S. as a refugee with his mother and six siblings in June 2014 from a Pakistani refugee camp. On Nov. 28, 2016 he was inspired by ISIS to use a Honda Civic and butcher knife to injure 11 people at Ohio State University before being shot dead by a campus officer. Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley later complained that U.S. adjudicators missed big clues during vetting.

“Other Somali refugees did get caught lying about their involvements with terrorist groups and cost taxpayers unnecessary law enforcement time and prison resources,” Bensman wrote. “In his 2007 refugee application, Abdinassir Mohamud Ibrahim simply omitted the fact that close relatives were leaders in Somalia’s violent ‘Islamic Courts,’ the U.S.-designated terrorist entity that later became al-Shabaab.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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