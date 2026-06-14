Harvard-Harris poll: Clear majority of Americans favor mass deportation

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A majority of the American public is not buying the constant drumbeat by legacy media that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is somehow detaining and deporting U.S. citizens.

A new Harvard-Harris poll of 1,725 registered voters found that 56% of Americans support the mass deportation of illegal aliens.

The poll found 44% are opposed to mass deportations.

This results found 77% of Republicans and 53% of independents in favor. Even 37% of Democrats aren’t convinced by the reporting of their media, saying they, too, support mass deportations.

When it comes to deporting criminal illegals, 90% of Republicans are in favor, 79% of Independents support it, as do 71% of Democrats.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE law enforcement were arresting murderers, pedophiles, child abusers, and drug traffickers. Instead of thanking ICE law enforcement for removing these monsters, sanctuary politicians continue to side with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will always put the safety of American citizens first,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported last month that more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. or been deported since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Of that total, approximately 2.2 million chose to leave voluntarily through a government program offering a cash stipend and a complimentary flight home via a DHS app.

DHS said in January of this year: “The current cost of a single enforced deportation is $18,245. With the new offer of a $2,600 stipend, the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App will be just $5,100 – saving the American taxpayer over $13,000 per illegal alien.”

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