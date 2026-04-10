Has Hunter Biden self-deported? Lawyers sue former first son for millions in unpaid legal bills

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Hunter Biden was very much in demand and raking in the big bucks. He was paid approximately $1 million per year for his position on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. His “artworks” were selling like hotcakes.

Now, the former first son’s lawyers say he has apparently self-deported to avoid paying legal fees he owes on his many court cases for which he was exonerated with the stroke of an auotpen.

Hunter Biden, the six-time convicted felon, is $17 million in the hole, according to his former attorneys who have sued him for unpaid legal bills.

What happened?

For the first time in some 50 years, the “Big Guy” is no longer in a position of power.

“Oddly enough, now that Joe Biden is no longer president, Hunter’s once-popular artwork doesn’t seem to be selling at all. Odd that. After all, we were told all those art sales were based on merit and Hunter’s artistic genius,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted.

In March of last year, a downtrodden Hunter Biden told a court: “I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000,” since December 2023.

“And now you know why the Biden family was so angry that their fellow Democrats forced Joe out of his reelection race in 2024,” Nolte wrote. “That was the end of the gravy train. If Joe were still president, Joe would have no idea what’s going on or where he was, but a dozen or so of Hunter’s oh-so-priceless artworks would’ve gotten him out of debt.”

Related: Poor Hunter, Part III: Fled to South Africa villa while pleading poverty, skipping deposition, March 17, 2025

So, where in the world is Hunter Biden?

Living it up in South Africa, apparently.

“Last year Hunter was spotted spending time in South Africa, the birthplace of his wife Melissa, 39, the mother of his youngest child,” the Daily Mail reported. “The couple were seen on a trip to Cape Town in May 2025, prompting President Donald Trump to revoke his Secret Service detail over the cost of foreign travel.”

“He was pictured in the affluent neighborhood of Sea Point, parking a rented Toyota hatchback — a far cry from the chauffeured, armored SUVs to which he was accustomed as a member of the First Family,” the report adds.

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