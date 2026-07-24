‘Head for an eye’: U.S. ramps up for major blow to Iran; Trump warns China

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In comments to reporters at a summit held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, Philippines, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Iran’s strategy in its war with the United States is an “eye for an eye.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded that President Donald Trump’s strategy is “a head for an eye. I mean honestly, that’s what it’s going to be. They will pay a very heavy price for the things they’re doing.”

In a strong signal things to come, the U.S. Department of War has flooded the Middle East with elite troops, fighter jets, and combat medics, vowing to avenge the deaths of four U.S. troops in less than a week.

Related: Cognitive war with Iran: Trump approves Saudi nuclear deal, hints at Pickaxe Mt. strike, July 21, 2026

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than anything we have ever had before. I am close to making a decision. We are fully prepared for it,” Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday.

The president added that the Jewish state would join the U.S. in the operation “in two minutes” if he asked, but clarified that “we don’t need anybody” to launch the potential escalation.

Trump has also warned China and Russia against supplying weapons to Teheran, stating it would be “very bad for them.”

The U.S. military on Tuesday deployed a powerful B-1 long-range bomber to the Middle East, officials told Axios. It was the first time the U.S. conducted a B-1 mission since fighting with Iran resumed.

A regional source told the New York Post that mediators are finding it challenging to get through to the Iranians, who are split between the politicians who favor U.S. talks and hardliners who want to continue and even escalate the war.

“Basically, two tracks inside Iran are pulling further apart without a clean break yet,” the source said.

Addressing reports that China and Russia have been assisting Iran with drones, weapons, and satellites, Trump said that Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin promised they would not sell weapons to Iran.

Related: Armed by China? Iran’s sophisticated missile strikes put U.S. forces at risk, July 20, 2026

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran — And that statement included Chinese Companies. Considering our relationship, I take him at his word and, besides, l am doing him very big favors, also. Likewise, President Putin, despite the horrible War going on in Ukraine (The relationship remains, as it does with President Zelenskyy), told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran. He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea. Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them — Certainly not in their best interests. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls. These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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