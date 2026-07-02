Hillary signals Deep State: ‘Slow walk’ requests from acting DNI Pulte

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



High Anxiety for the Deep State?

Still hurting from an election she lost 10 years ago, Hillary Clinton, who used false intelligence to push the Russiagate hoax, is calling on the remaining loyalists installed by the Left in the Deep State to “slow walk” requests from President Donald Trump’s acting intel chief.

In an interview on Democrat lawfare specialist Marc Elias’s podcast, Clinton said Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte is “very dangerous” and a “loose cannon.”

She also called his appointment “deeply insulting to the intelligence community,” noting Pulte has no intelligence experience.

“The DNI has access to everything, everything that they want to see,” said Clinton. “I mean, I hope there are career and even political appointees in various of the agencies that are slow-walking or refusing to share information with Pulte.”

Some of that information could be very damaging to some people. And Trump said he told Pulte, who is in the role until a permanent replacement for outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is confirmed, to “declassify almost everything.”

“Bill is there just for a fairly short period of time. But while he’s there, I said you can declassify whatever you want,” Trump told reporters as he was heading to an event in North Dakota on July 1.

Later, Trump announced that Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), would be tapped to be his new director of national intelligence. Trump said a confirmation hearing will be held in about two weeks.

That, apparently, has many Democrats, including the Clinton posse, suffering from chronic night sweats.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he wants Pulte to effectively clean house by removing staffers who are holdovers from previous administrations. He said that Pulte could enjoy greater latitude in firing people because he’s only there temporarily.

“I’d like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there,” Trump told the Journal.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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