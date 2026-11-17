Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 — Real World News



In a pre-taped interview generating reaction today, twice failed presidential candidate and Trump-Russia hoaxer Hillary Clinton stressed in one word what Democrats should do after the Nov. 3 blue wave.

No, the word is not “affordability.”

It’s “accountability.”

Clinton actually said that in an interview with fellow Russia hoaxer Rachel Maddow.

“I feel it’s been a long time coming, but it’s as though the blue wave has washed away the poisonous cloud that we’ve been living under for 10 years,” Clinton said. “And we can finally get back to trying our best to form that more perfect union by fighting back.”

That’s coming from the same person who for 10 years has skirted accountability for signing off on a plan hatched by a top campaign adviser to “smear” then-candidate Donald Trump with false claims of Russian collusion and distract from her own mounting email scandal during the 2016 campaign, according to intelligence files declassified in 2025.

Clinton told Maddow: “It matters who’s at the Justice Department. And, you know, part of what the Democrats have to figure out is how to do this balance, how to do the investigation that needs to be done when you don’t have a Justice Department.”

Maddow laughably said that the Democrat Party wasn’t seeking “revenge” but to stop unnamed “crimes in progress.”

RedState’s Kyle Becker noted: “The pivotal point here is that the Democrat Party doesn’t control the Justice Department, so it is seeking lawsuits and prosecutions at the state level.”

It will be a repeat of the lawfare campaign that tried, but failed, to stop Trump from running in 2024.

Clinton remarked: “So I do think that there has to be a very carefully analyzed effort to try to figure out, okay, if we’re stymied by the Justice Department to actually bring cases and hold people accountable, then do we bide our time? Do we go to the states?

“We’ve got to have a bunch of potential options. You can’t just have it be reported, learn that those things have happened in the first place.”

Becker concluded: “Because if it’s anything the party of ‘democracy’ can’t stand, it’s that the American people actually select their candidates based on their policies. What voters get from this socialist party instead of results are divisive identity politics, demonization, and fake victimhood — all while it takes a sledgehammer to the nation’s institutions.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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