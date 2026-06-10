Homan: Same anti-ICE agitators turned up in NJ, Minnesota, Portland

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Legacy media would have you believe that anti-ICE protests raging around the U.S. are spontaneous outbursts by concerned citizens.

Border czar Tom Homan said many of the agitators at the center of protests in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Oregon are the same paid activists … and he can prove it.

“The ones who we are charging with crimes, the ones that, you know, they go from protesting to criminal activity, insulting our officers and damaging government property: Most of them are from out of state,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends” on Monday.

“Look, these are paid protesters. We’ve got facial recognition of people from Portland, they’re at Portland riots, and many from Minnesota. This is a well-planned, established thing they’re doing,” Homan added. “This isn’t homegrown. There’s a lot of local people there to protest peacefully, and they certainly can do that. But the violence, majority of violence, not all of it, the majority is coming from out of town people.”

Homan’s comments come after anti-ICE riots continued at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark on Sunday.

Leftists have claimed that immigrant detainees at Delaney Hall have been suffering from inhumane conditions such as meals with worms (aren’t they all for eating bugs).

Homan said when he went to the facility unannounced he had a good meal, the same as the detainees in the facility:

“I made sure my tray equaled their tray. I had spaghetti and meat sauce. I had beans. I had green beans. I had bread and rolls. I had drinks. I had dessert. The food was good.”

Those in the facility have also reportedly been able to enjoy yoga as well as other amenities.

TOM HOMAN on Delaney Hall: “The ones we’re charging with crimes, most of them are from out of state. These are paid protesters. This is a well-planned established thing they’re doing. This isn’t homegrown.”

pic.twitter.com/G4GP1B9Jy6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 8, 2026

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