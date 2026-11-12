‘Honey trap’ coup in the USA: Nvidia’s pro-China CEO lobbied Trump on chip export policy

Special to WorldTribune, November 12, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 10, 2026

Communist China’s Ministry of State Security, its civilian intelligence service, appears to have struck a blow halfway around the world with the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who was key to the U.S. race for dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) or Superior Intelligence (SI).

The MSS is suspected of conducting a major spying operation by recruiting an agent who had an affair with Huang.

President Trump said on Nov. 9, that the FBI is looking into it.

Huang founded and headed the technology company that is valued at $4.5 trillion and remains the world leader in producing advanced semiconductors for frontier AI systems. Nvidia is a key player in the U.S. race against communist China for AI leadership.

Nvidia conducted a private investigation of Huang’s romantic relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence places at the center of a spying operation tied to the illicit affair in connection with the MSS.

The company announced Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12, 2026.

Nicholas Eftimiades, a former Defense Intelligence Agency counterintelligence official, told security correspondent Bill Gertz the Huang case perfectly illustrates communist China’s aggressive whole-of-society intelligence war against the United States featuring economic espionage and covert influence operations.

“Chinese attempts to covertly influence American society are pervasive, ranging from local governments through federal and academic institutions and key industries,” he told the Washington Times.

No Ordinary Spy

Alice Huang was said to have been recruited by the MSS in 2024, according to a secret memorandum drafted with support of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and circulated to senior Trump administration officials before Trump’s visit to Beijing in May.

The intelligence document was derived from classified electronic intelligence surveillance of Ms. Huang, a Chinese national who was working covertly for the MSS, according to the report.

Not every spy starts out as one, Peter Mattis, a former CIA counterintelligence analyst and president of the Jamestown Foundation, told the New York Post. Foreign governments often seek to exploit relationships that already exist.

“If you trust someone, you talk to them about things that you might not talk about with other people,” Mattis said.

Eftimiades also does not regard Huang as an ordinary operative. “Spies don’t do billion-dollar deals,” he said. “That’s a person who’s a cooperating asset.”

Nor does he believe her goal was to smuggle chips.

“If it’s things like technology or smuggling, you don’t go to the CEO,” he old the Post. “I think what she was looking for is policy … how [Nvidia’s] board members feel, are they in favor of selling to China.”

Alice Huang’s whereabouts were unknown. “Only a slight chance we see her again,” said a post by the Telegram ‘Clash Report’ channel.

“Remember, we have never seen Hunter Biden’s business partner, YE Jianming, since March ’18 when he was arrested on the order of XI himself.”

Pro-China Tech Leader Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang himself is a pro-China tech industry leader who opposed tightening export controls on China and has been credited by critics with influencing on President Trump’s chip export policy.

The case follows years of FBI warnings to the Silicon Valley tech industry about Chinese espionage, which many tech leaders ignored, viewing basic security as a nuisance, John Schindler, a former National Security Agency counterintelligence official told Gertz.

“Now the Valley has to listen,” he said. “This scandal demands a relook at Chinese intelligence operations against Democrat politicians in the nearby Bay Area — most infamously the disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, who got honey-trapped by a China Doll spy just like Huang did.” . . . .

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