Honey traps 101: Clues the CCP just might be out to get you

S A T I R E

November 11, 2026

[Here’s the list in no particular order:]

__ She’s a gorgeous Chinese woman who wants to go on a date with you. [Well, okay. This is Clue Number One.]

__ A babe, a smoking hot babe from the Orient, wants to see you romantically: You don’t have that kind of game. Get it through your head.

__A woman of Chinese descent, who is conventionally beautiful, is expressing some modicum of interest in you: It’s spy or nothing, bud.

__ She is female, Chinese, and not ugly, yet wants to go out with a giant dweeb like yourself: Concerning.

__ A real-life human being of the opposite sex, who hails from the Far East, and is a total smoke show, claims to be physically attracted to you: Be honest with yourself.

__ She is not blind, has seen you, and looks like a supermodel from the continent of Asia: [The MSS has your number.]

She is a Chinese “10,” and you are [not equal to the occasion.] Espionage is literally the only explanation.

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