How President Trump quietly helped save a congressman’s life

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 17, 2026

Earlier this year, Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican who represents Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition and was not expected to live past June.

President Donald Trump quietly intervened. Trump sent his own White House doctors to look at Dunn. Within hours, Trump’s doctors got the congressman into emergency surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While discussing the Republican Party’s slim majority in the House on Monday, Trump for the first time publicly revealed what was happening with Rep. Dunn.

He turned to House Speaker Mike Johnson and described a congressman who had been “very ill” and “wasn’t going to make it.”

Johnson confirmed Trump was speaking about Dunn, stating: “That wasn’t public.”

Johnson said the 73-year-old Dunn had continued to come to work and vote on House issues despite facing “real health challenges” and “a pretty grim diagnosis.”

When Trump pressed for specifics, Johnson said: “I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” before Trump added: “He would be dead by June.”

Trump said his medical team gave the congressman “more stents, and more everything that you could have.”

Johnson described how, after the surgery, Dunn returned to Congress:

“The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost. I spoke with him over the weekend, and he’s encouraged and thankful, and he thanks the president for his leadership and intervention.”

Prior to his surgery, Dunn had told the speaker: “Mike, I’m gonna last this out for the President and you, and however long I live — I mean, it looks like June is the time, but however long I live, I’m going to be voting for you.”

Trump called that remarkable: “I mean, how many people are going to say that?”

The president then added: “I did it for him first and for the vote second. But it was a close second, actually.”

Dunn announced in January that he would not seek a sixth term.

Currently, Republicans can afford to lose no more than two members on any party-line vote.

Trump put it bluntly: “We had it up to four, and then we had a death. And the death is very bad when you have a majority of two or three.”

Republicans are likely to win an April 7 special election runoff for former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Georgia, giving them one more vote.

That extra margin is likely to last just a week. A special election to replace New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who had represented that state’s 11th Congressional District, will take place April 16 and a Democrat is highly favored to win.

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