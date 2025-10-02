Howard Rubin’s arrest sparks new interest in ‘Black Eye Club’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2025 Real World News



Howard Rubin, multimillionaire investment banker and former portfolio manager for Soros Fund Management, was arrested at his home in Connecticut on Sept. 26 and accused of abusing women in a soundproofed “dungeon” at his New York City penthouse.

Prosecutors said that Rubin — who pleaded not guilty and was held without bail — admitted to flying women across state lines and paying them upwards of $5,000 for sex.

Authorities believe “dozens” of other women were recruited for sexual encounters with Rubin, and said at least 10 others were believed to have helped facilitate the sick schemes, the New York Post reported on Sept. 27.

Online sleuths have pointed to a 2016 photo of Rubin sporting a shiner on his left eye as an indication of the rich dude’s proclivities.

That shiner was, the online sleuths have posited, proof that Rubin may have been a member of the “Black Eye Club,” with The Post described as “an Illuminati-esque secret circle that brands its influential members with a violent initiation ritual.”

In the “The Black Eye Club” initiation, wealthy and famous people are allegedly given a black eye on their left eye as part of a ritual that opens to the door to their membership in the exclusive circle.

The snapshot of Rubin sporting a shiner on his left eye was taken when he and then-wife Mary Henry attended the annual Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Collaboration For A Cure Benefit Dinner at the famously luxurious Cipriani Wall Street back in 2016.

“Notice Rubin’s black eye. That’s a well known sign (actually a badge of honor) in a certain deep state circle. Those who know will understand,” one X user observed.

“The Black Eye Club” is associated with the “Pizzagate” theory involving elite pedophiles that has been debunked as a hoax by legacy media but still widely regarded as plausible if not credible.

“At the time, Rubin was allegedly in the midst of his perverted schemes, which involved flying women into the Big Apple to drug and beat them for hours with the help of his assistant, Jennifer Powers,” The Post noted.

Rubin had built a career managing funds for elite clients, including the Soros Fund. The indictment describes an operation that targeted vulnerable women going beyond consensual relationships into criminal territory

His dealings were featured in best-selling books, including “Liar’s Poker” and “The Big Short.”

Rubin’s arrest comes years after his name was first associated with vile and sexually deviant allegations.

He was first taken to civil court in 2017 by three Florida women who accused him of violent sexual assaults.

Two of those victims were described in court papers as Playboy Playmates Mia Lytell and Amy Moore, and a third, Stephanie Caldwell, was identified as a model and a dancer.

At least two other women have accused him of similar crimes in the following years.

JUST IN: Electrocuting pervert & (former) money changer for @georgesoros held before trial due, in part, to “$35 million investment in Cayman Islands” https://t.co/mJy4ehRXyb pic.twitter.com/pfK8DJOOnn — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 29, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation