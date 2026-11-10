Illegals cheer midterm results as they head for the U.S. border

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2026 — Real World News



Emboldened by Democrats winning control of Congress, fresh caravans of illegal aliens are heading for the U.S. border.

One group left San Pedro Sula in Honduras Tuesday, the Tico Times reported.

“Trump is on his way out in these elections. That’s why we’re taking the risk,” Jimena Morazan, 47, told the Tico Times.

Reuters filmed a caravan of illegals in southern Mexico after the Nov. 3 midterms. They were thrilled with the midterm Republican losses and indicated their hope that Trump’s immigration policies will change.

Revolver News noted: “There’s something very telling about the timing here. The votes have barely been counted before these illegals had their knapsacks packed and were ready to hit the road. There’s a definite expectation that leftwing U.S. politics could change their chances of slithering into the country.”

Yes, Democrats are set to take over Congress. But the White House hasn’t changed hands.

“And judging by Trump’s latest personnel decision [Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff], the illegals expecting some massive border surrender will probably be in for a surprise,” Revolver News added.

“And that brings us back to the caravan. The political message these illegals take from a U.S. election can travel a long way, long before any law changes. One can’t help but wonder if Dems organized the caravan in hopes that the illegal travelers are future illegal voters.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to end a lower court blockade that sought to stop President Donald Trump’s border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would have allowed the blockade to remain in place.

In its per curiam ruling, the high court granted an emergency application by the Trump Administration to temporarily pause an Oct. 2 ruling by District Judge Kathleen Cardone. The Bush 43 appointee issued a preliminary injunction preventing the government from constructing border wall in the Big Bend region of Southwest Texas.

The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood noted:

The case deals with a series of waivers that former and current Department of Homeland Security Secretaries Kristi Noem and Markwayne Mullin signed to set aside various conservation and environmental laws that blocked the wall in the Big Bend area, which includes the region’s national park. According to U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer, the secretaries made the decision in accordance with federal immigration law after determining that the Big Bend region “is an area of high illegal entry” that required construction. Cardone argued in an Oct. 14 opinion explaining her injunction that the challengers are likely to prevail on their claims that the DHS secretaries lacked the legal authority to waive the contested laws under the major questions doctrine. That doctrine states that executive agencies cannot make regulatory decisions on issues of “vast ‘economic and political significance’” unless Congress specifically says so. Sauer argued in the administration’s SCOTUS application that Congress “denied district courts jurisdiction to entertain” claims like those made in the case. The solicitor general further contended that challengers’ “major-questions claim borders on frivolous” and that Cardone “effectively rewrote [the law in question] to atextually limit the Secretary’s waiver authority to only areas of ‘comparative[ly]’ high illegal entry.”

In its Monday ruling, the Supreme Court found that the Trump team is “exceedingly likely to prevail on its argument” that Cardone did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate the challengers’ “so-called major-questions-doctrine claim.” The majority held that, regardless of how “it is labeled, respondents’ claim does not ‘“alleg[e] a violation of the Constitution of the United States,”’ the only type of claim the statute permits district courts to adjudicate.”

Just like that, a migrant caravan of dozens of Hondurans departed San Pedro Sula on Tuesday, November 3, bound for the United States. https://t.co/Atln7jxs2j — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 4, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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