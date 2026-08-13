Illegals seen as assets in upcoming midterm elections; Trump could declare emergency

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“You don’t have to have papers to have power.”

Earlier this year, Diana Moreno handily won the special election to fill the New York State Assembly seat vacated by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Moreno, who ran on both the Democrat and Working Families Party lines, was caught in an undercover video saying:

“There are so many ways in which [illegals] can be involved behind the scene. You don’t have to have papers to have power.”

That, critics say, is one of many indications that illegal aliens will be voting in large numbers in November.

Could President Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to keep illegals from voting in the 2026 midterms?

In an interview broadcast on Aug. 11, conservative commentator Wayne Allen Root suggested that Trump invoke emergency powers to force nationwide mandates for photo ID, proof of citizenship, and restrictions on mail-in ballots.

Trump responded to the suggestion by stating, “let me just say stranger things have happened, okay? I’ll leave it at that.”

Root pointed to the 1983 Supreme Court ruling of Immigration and Naturalization Service v. Chadha as the reason the president would have the right to declare a national emergency:

“Because it’s so hard to get the Senate to do anything— now they’re on recess; they don’t get anything done—if they never get the Save America Act done, you have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections. And the Supreme Court ruled in 1983 under Reagan, INS versus Chadha, that if you declare a national security emergency as the president of the United States, they can’t challenge it. It can only be overturned by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress. So if you do this in the next month, we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship and a limit to mail-in ballots.”

🚨🚨🚨 WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: You have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections. If you do this in the next month, we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship, and a limit to mail ballots TRUMP: Let me just say stranger things have happened. I’ll leave it at… pic.twitter.com/SvXYoYI0lQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2026

In an undercover video released on Aug. 8, investigative journalist James O’Keefe found illegals from Iran planned to vote in Michigan’s primary without having to provide ID.

BOMBSHELL: Undercover Video Shows Non-U.S. Citizens from Iran Allowed to Vote in Michigan Primary Without ID The Non-Citizens Allowed to Vote Are Sex Offenders, on DHS’s “Worst of the Worst” List, and Previously Arrested by ICE Iranian Subject Confirms With OMG He Voted in the… pic.twitter.com/BH7eHTDLDw — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 8, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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