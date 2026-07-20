‘I’m not a militant leftist’: AOC has not ruled out 2028 presidential run

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Militant leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly has not ruled out running for the presidency in 2028.

In Michigan to stump for socialist U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, the New York Democrat/socialist told Politico: “I mean, I can’t say that I’ve ruled it out.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she felt voters could be alienated if Democrats speak only from a place of “disconnected partisan motivation” and stressed the importance of providing “real” solutions.

“I come from a working-class family,” AOC proclaimed. “I didn’t come from a militant leftist family. I believe that these are the prescriptions that are going to help us as a country.”

The militant leftist harkened back to a recent Democrat presidential candidate in word-salad-fashion, stating: “And so I think that when we talk about it in that frame, it helps people understand that our conclusions are not just from this disconnected partisan motivation, but it is from a motivation to solve the real inequality that has been hurting us as a country.”

Leftist wonks have accused Ocasio-Cortez of political heresy for warming up to the Democrat Party’s less-leftist wing.

Axios reported that AOC had “fumed” in private about criticism she has received from leftist allies for supposedly getting too close to establishment Democrats on Capitol Hill and courting mainstream popularity, which she considered “unfair and counterproductive.”

It quoted an unnamed strategist who said the militant leftist “lamented that the left was not there for her, that they are never pleased.”

AOC is still trying to repair her standing with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who have endorsed several candidates in successful primary runs this election season.

The New York representative fell out with the DSA in July 2024 when members withdrew their endorsement of her after she supported Israel receiving defensive weapons from the U.S. during the war in Gaza.

The DSA alleged that AOC had conflated “anti-Zionism with antisemitism and condemned boycotting Zionist institutions,” which it called a “deep betrayal.”

Ocasio-Cortez started the healing process with DSA’s New York chapter by vowing that she opposes any U.S. funding to Israel, adding during a virtual forum that any distortion of her record on the matter “does not benefit us as a movement.”

AOC: “It is time for the North to roll up to the South.” What? pic.twitter.com/wLsOHfdg9Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2026

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