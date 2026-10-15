In England and Wales, Khan will soon overtake Smith as most common surname

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Following the Norman Conquest in 1066, surnames gradually developed in Britain. Many were derived from occupations, like Smith.

For centuries, Smith has been the most common surname in England and Wales. By next year, it won’t be, according to an analysis by the Office for National Statistics.

Birth data indicates that Khan is projected to overtake Smith as the most common newborn surname in England and Wales by 2027.

This mirrors trends in first names, where Muhammad (and its alternative spellings) has held the top spot for boys’ first names in England and Wales since 2023.

Who would have thunk it that Muhammad Khan would be a more common name in England and Wales than John Smith?

Long-standing British surnames like Smith, Jones, and Williams have fallen significantly over the past 30 years (with Smith dropping 44%, Jones down 43%, and Williams down 41%), the analysis found.

Surnames such as Long, Potter, Carr, and Hammond have dropped by over 50%.

Meanwhile, surnames like Khan, Ahmed, Singh, and Hussein have climbed rapidly into the top rankings, driven by migration patterns and shifting birth rates.

The report noted that in 1996 every surname in the top-ten most common for births was of British origin, yet today just three of the top ten are British.

An analysis of government data conducted last year suggested that the United Kingdom will be minority white British within just 40 years, with nearly half of the people in the country being a migrant or a child of a migrant by the end of the century.

White British people with two white British parents will become a minority in the United Kingdom by 2063, falling from 73% of the country today, social scientist Professor Matt Goodwin said.

By the end of this century, Goodwin said: “people who were born in the UK and can trace their roots back over several generations will represent only around four in ten people, compared to eight in ten today, and one in five people will be Muslim, all of which raises profound questions about the capacity of the UK state to both absorb and manage this scale of demographic change.”

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