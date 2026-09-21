In prelude to major UN address, Trump weighs Iran options, give Senate ultimatum

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 21, 2026

In New York City for an address at the United Nations on Sept. 22, President Donald Trump said he was having significant meetings with major world leaders including possibly Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump said on Sept. 20 he is in “deciding mode” on Iran and alluded to “very big things” that are under consideration. “They better behave,” he said.

But the president is not only being defied by Iran but by the status quo on Capitol Hill.

In a post on Truth Social, the president provided a stark assessment that he has made before but never retracted:

If Senate Republicans don’t TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, the Dumocrats will, and I will be, despite how well our Party is doing, the last Republican President! The Dumocrats will vote in Puerto Rico (4% Republican Vote), and Washington, D.C. (3% Republican Vote), pick up 4 Senators, 8 Congressmen/women, tremendous numbers of Popular and Electoral College Votes and, importantly, control the Voting Mechanisms and Systems, both Legal and otherwise, throughout the United States. It will be impossible for Republicans to ever win an Election again. In other words, it will be THE END OF AMERICA! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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