In Texas, top state for new mosques, Muslim speaker touts ‘standing armies’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2026 — Real World News



In a recent address to the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT) in Richardson, the largest mosque in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Imam Jihad Abdulmumit proclaimed:

“We have more numbers than any Marxist, any socialist, any anarchist… Every Friday – standing armies worshiping Allah.”

Who is Imam Jihad Abdulmumit?

He is a former Black Panther and Black Liberation Army member who spent 23 years in federal prison. He converted to Islam during his incarceration.

Abdulmumit also boasted about the armed bank robberies that sent him to prison:

“I was incarcerated for bank expropriations, of which I am very proud … we were fighting a war with weapons back then.”

Then he urged his audience to grow “our own ranks” – through networks of mosques, imams, institutions, and infrastructure.

Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston are the epicenters in the explosion of mosques in Texas. The Lone Star state is expected by 2030 to surpass California as the state with the most mosques.

Texas has become a magnet for Muslims who are reportedly constructing Muslim-only communities and even cities which impose Sharia-style governance and teach the Quran over American core curricula.

Critics and local commentators also raised questions about the remarks and the use of the Islamic Association of North Texas, which has occasionally functioned as a designated polling location.

A communications specialist for Tech companies who was born and raised in north Texas told WorldTribune.com:

The invasion of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area by Muslim (and Hindu) hordes is likely to cause a violent conflict at some point. Which side will initiate the violence and which side will win the conflict is up for debate. Local semi-right news outlet The Dallas Express is the definitive chronicle of the Muslim invasion. Their article on how respectable far-north Dallas suburb McKinney is now a hotspot for Islamic crazies with zero pushback from local politicians and Christian leaders is sobering. My neighborhood [in north Dallas] went from 50% White, 25% Korean, and 25% variety of Hispanic, black, Indians, and Arabs around 5-6 years ago to now majority Muslim Arab and Indian.

The RAIR Foundation reported last year that the Islamic Association of North Texas hosted an event titled “From Marxism to Islam” which “openly promoted the concept of transitioning from Marxist ideology to Islam, drawing attention from concerned community members and activists who warn that this reflects a deeper ideological collaboration between radical left-wing and Islamic movements, known as the Red-Green Alliance.”

Revolver News noted of Abdulmumit’s speech: “Why is a man who is giddy about his involvement in violence being given a platform to address a religious community in Texas? And the disturbing language about building ranks, expanding networks, standing armies, and developing institutions deserves a much closer look as well.

“And that brings us to the mosque itself…

One of the concerns RAIR has is about the lack of pushback from Muslims when it comes to this radicalized talk and glorifying felons. Do they support this stuff? Because their silence is starting to get really loud.”

Revolver News continued: “Imagine traveling to a predominantly Muslim country, proudly discussing your history of violence and Christian militancy, and then referring to thousands of Christian worshipers as standing armies… how do you think that would go over? You’d likely be hung in the nearest town square.

“So yes, Americans are entitled to be concerned and demand answers when they encounter violent, radical rhetoric like this.

“What’s happening in Texas is very concerning. We hope that good Texan Christians get out and vote during the midterms, because if they don’t, those “standing armies” are going to get a lot stronger.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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