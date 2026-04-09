Ireland government sends in tanks to remove anti-globalist protesters

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 9, 2026

The Irish government has sent in the military, including tanks, to crack down on and remove protesters who are fed up with the government’s globalist policies.

Major anti-government protests have brought the country to a halt for two days.

Protesters in large vehicles and lorries created significant disruption by blocking roads in central Dublin, as well as Cork, Galway, and Limerick.

Legacy media have reported the protests as being over fuel prices.

Independent media have noted that the protests are fueled in large part due to the mass migration agenda imposed upon Ireland by its neo-liberal government.

The number of foreigners living in Ireland has more than doubled since 2006 and now make up about 20% of the entire population.

“Ireland is rising up. Their anger is directed at the ruling class which has made it quite plain the ambition is to replace the Irish as the native population. Ireland is now the canary in the genocide coal mine,” The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted.

The influx of migrants has also coincided with stagnating wages and soaring housing costs.

Public sentiment has shifted firmly against mass migration, with a survey from Amárach Research finding that eight in ten voters in Ireland think migration has been “too high”.

There is also widespread cynicism about the prospects of reversing course, with 61% telling the pollster that they did not believe the government cares about public sentiment about immigration.

The Whore Media won’t report this, but Ireland is rising up. Their anger is directed at the ruling class which has made it quite plain the ambition is to replace the Irish as the native population. Ireland is now the canary in the genocide coal mine.pic.twitter.com/ZuNLm6F5Lj — Paul Weston (@PWestoff) April 9, 2026

The Irish government have announced they’re sending in the “Defence Forces” to remove farmers and lorry drivers protesting across the country. They can bring in the army to remove struggling workers yet not defend borders? High treason! pic.twitter.com/VEepDng03n — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 9, 2026

🇮🇪 Something very serious is unfolding in Ireland right now. Major anti-Government protests have brought the entire Country to a halt for a second successive day, with protesters vowing to ESCALATE if the Government doesn’t meet their demands. Ireland is about to EXPLODE… pic.twitter.com/zNtBAb1rdn — Cillian (@CilComLFC) April 8, 2026

😲😲🤔🪖🪖 The scene in Ballyneety, Limerick. A cavalcade of army tanks making its way through the village this Thursday morning 🪖🪖🪖 pic.twitter.com/1JJ6L0H0b9 — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) April 9, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...