Is America at 250 in a sour mood? Next up after UFC blowout is Great American state fair

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“On the country’s 250th anniversary, the American people are in a sour mood,” said the Pew Research Center in a June 12 analysis.

That may hold true for those who watch CNN, MSN, ABC, CBS, NBC or read the New York Times or Washington Post.

But is America really in a sour mood?

According to a new poll, patriotism is on the wane. The poll found only 33% of adults surveyed describe themselves as “very patriotic,” while, 11% of respondents said they were “not patriotic at all.”

That poll. Conducted by NBC News.

Enough said.

You want a fresh perspective? Check out all of the foreign visitors coming in for the World Cup who are posting videos online on how amazing America is and how warm and friendly Americans have been to them.

Last year, President Donald Trump launched Freedom 250, a public-private partnership focused on hosting splashy, high-octane events at prominent national venues such as the White House and the National Mall.

Don’t forget: Trump and his Trump Organization were leaders in the worldwide hospitality industry long before he jumped into the race for the presidency a decade ago.

Writing for The Washington Times on June 17, Valerie Richardson noted: “Certainly there was nothing understated about UFC Freedom 250, which showcased mixed martial arts fighters, motorcycle jumpers, thousands of military personnel, a ‘Super Delta’ flyover, a bald eagle flyover, and massive fireworks, as well as the requisite anti-Trump protesters and foiled terrorist attack.

Next up is the Great American State Fair, which runs June 25-July 10 on the National Mall. The event includes a livestock showcase and Rodeo 250, a “journey through the evolution of the American cowboy” featuring multiple roping and riding shows.

The Freedom 250 fest culminates in a July 4 spectacular headlined by Trump on the National Mall that boasts military flyovers, “the largest ceremonial military ensemble ever assembled,” and “the largest fireworks display in history.”

Related: Freedom 250

Democrat governors are certainly in the sour column. At least seven have announced that they will not sponsor displays at the Great American State Fair, citing concerns about cost and scheduling conflicts. States opting out so far include Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

The nation’s 250th birthday, or semiquincentennial celebration, is headed by America250, the nonpartisan nonprofit organization created by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which was established by Congress in 2016.

“Led by former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, America250 has taken a grassroots approach, seeking to “engage all 350 million Americans (350 for 250)” by encouraging local gatherings, community service, and charitable giving,” Richardson noted.

“The organization’s local focus may have jibed well with another president, but not Trump, who was born for the big stage.”

Freedom 250 has been accused of upstaging America250, but Rios said their work is complementary, not competitive.

“As the national organization charged by Congress to represent all 350 million Americans (‘350 for 250’), America250 will continue to focus on the values-based programming approved by our bipartisan Commission at the local, state, national and international levels, including once-in-a-lifetime celebratory moments during the 4th of July weekend,” she told The Washington Times.

“We are supportive of the many other organizations planning events for the 250th at the federal, state and local level, so all Americans have ample opportunities to join in the celebration,” she said.

Katherine Machado-O’Hara, founder and president of the Oxigeno Project, a marketing firm, predicted that Americans will put their differences aside and join the festivities come July 4.

“My suspicion is that enthusiasm hasn’t peaked and we will continue to feel a build as the date approaches,” she said. “The question is whether, in today’s fragmented media and political environment, it’s still possible to make 330 million people feel like they’re participating in the same moment and the same message at the same time.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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