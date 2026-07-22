Is Olive Garden’s ‘Pasta Pass’ more secure than U.S. elections?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Those who get Olive Garden’s high-demand “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” are able to enjoy 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, and protein toppings, along with bottomless soup or salad and the restaurant chain’s famous breadsticks.

Olive Garden strictly limits the coveted pass to just 10,000 buyers nationwide. Because demand is so intense, these $100 passes typically sell out in a matter of seconds or milliseconds.

The Pasta Pass requires a valid photo ID. There are no exceptions, “and no finger-wagging lectures about oppression or racism,” Revolver News noted. “It’s not an attack on precious democracy when you need to show ID to scarf down a plate of pasta.”

Is the “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” more secure than U.S. elections?

There are 14 states, and Washington, DC, that “hold elections without requiring the same basic security demanded by a chain restaurant handing out discounted carbs,” Revolver News noted.

Along with DC, states which do not require any documentation to vote at the polls are: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The Pasta Pass revelation came as President Donald Trump had just addressed the nation about serious vulnerabilities in America’s election system.

Revolver News added: “Maybe our election officials should schedule a meeting over unlimited salad and breadsticks to discuss a new plan? Because if Olive Garden can protect a pasta promotion, the most powerful country in the world should be able to protect an election.”

Olive Garden Has Tighter Security for Its ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass’ Than America Does For Its Elections Olive Garden is giving Americans something to chew on: It’s making it clear that you are not allowed to sign up for its “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” without a valid photo I.D.… pic.twitter.com/Jfp6GJ3OW5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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