Islamic socialism in the USA? It all began with Barack Hussein Obama

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



At the 2013 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, President Barack Obama joked: “I’m not the strapping young Muslim socialist that I used to be.”

“Young” and “strapping,” he was not. The “Muslim socialist” reference was a joke as Obama knew coverage of that topic was taboo for the legacy media.

“Since 2004, the political precedents Barack Obama sought to establish have already been in motion, and now, in 2026, newcomers Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani appear to be advancing his unfinished mission in exactly that direction. That may be why Obama seems to be playing the role of a proud father, secretly smiling in approval as his well-schooled children venture out to harvest the seeds he’s spent more than 20 years sowing,” Jeannie DeAngelis wrote for The Federalist on Oct. 15.

Obama called Mamdani to congratulate him on winning New York’s Democrat mayoral primary, which essentially guaranteed he would become mayor of the city.

The former prez and hizzoner made their first public appearance together on April 18, 2026, at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx.

Earlier this month, Obama released a campaign ad asking voters to back El-Sayed, noting that the Michigan socialist has “taken on special interests to fight for good jobs, better healthcare, and lower costs.”

Obama is scheduled to campaign alongside El-Sayed at a rally in Detroit on Oct. 24.

“By standing side by side with El-Sayed and Mamdani, the former president reinforces policies associated with democratic socialism and positions and agendas that extend beyond what he publicly championed during his two terms as a supposed capitalist Democrat,” DeAngelis wrote. “The association further undermines Obama’s moderate persona and highlights his role in propelling the Democrat Party down the path of left-wing extremism.”

DeAngelis noted that, in the ad for El-Sayed, Obama “used inclusive language, emphasized shared purpose, and employed pugnacious innuendo.” The former president states: “Michigan is where we fight back.”

It was Obama who (not at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner) once said: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.”

His support for the socialist Senate candidate in Michigan implies that Obama “believes far-left policies reflect the direction America should take,” DeAngelis wrote. “If that weren’t true, the former president would never stump for El-Sayed or delight preschoolers (including a girl draped in toddler hijab) at a Bronx day care center by singing the Wheels on the Free Bus with smiley Mamdani.”

DeAngelis continued:

When Barack Obama officially sashayed onto the political stage in July 2004, he was roughly the same age as El-Sayed is now. At the time, El-Sayed was just shy of 20, and Mamdani was turning 13. Amazingly, both young men had ties to Egypt, and all three would eventually connect, in different ways, with Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi. Here we have three politicians with Muslim family origins, overlapping progressive political bents, and an ever-increasing public relationship with one another. In fact, when Obama delivered his “fundamental transformation speech,” he did so in Columbia, Missouri, the Midwestern town where El-Sayed’s mother, nurse practitioner Fatten Fathy Elkomy, had worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency (IARA). In 2004, the U.S. Treasury Department designated IARA a specially designated global terrorist organization for allegedly supporting terrorism. Obama’s decision to publicly support these two political neophytes may stem from shared religious upbringing and political and parental influences that helped cultivate what now appears to be a shared vision for America. … So why would Obama actively campaign for and appear with politicians whose platforms go far beyond what he publicly championed as president, unless he’s trying to reassure Democrat voters that voting for El-Sayed or Mamdani is just like voting for Barack Obama — even though their platforms supposedly differ? Given whom he grants his political imprimatur to, it’s clear he doesn’t care what his support looks like publicly, confirming he’s always been far more left-wing than he’d like us to believe. As the tree he planted at the beginning of his political career finally bears fruit in politicians like El-Sayed and Mamdani, Obama’s stamp of approval is likely his way of saying, “finally.”

Related: The background check on Barack Obama that the U.S. media neglected to do, June 23, 2010

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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