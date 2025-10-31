It was Judge Boasberg who gave Jack Smith green light to spy on GOP lawmakers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2025 Real World News



From Russiagate, to J6, to the classified documents case, and now “Arctic Frost,” whenever the Deep State went after President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress, Judge James Boasberg was there to give the green light.

The latest bombshell finds Boasberg, the chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, paving the way for Jack Smith and his team of investigators to spy on GOP lawmakers as part of the “Arctic Frost” probe.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday called on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against Boasberg, accusing the federal judge of abusing his authority during Smith’s surveillance of Republican members of Congress.

According to a U.S. Senate committee press release, Cruz and eight other Republican senators – Marsha Blackburn, Ron Johnson, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Cynthia Lummis, Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan, and Tommy Tuberville, had their phone data targeted in Smith’s investigation.

Cruz said Boasberg approved an order barring AT&T, his personal phone carrier, from notifying him that his phone records had been subpoenaed.

Cruz said the judge’s order cited “reasonable grounds” that Cruz might destroy or tamper with evidence related to the Justice Department’s January 6 probe, which the senator called absurd.

“There’s not a shred of evidence to suggest I’d ever tamper with anything,” Cruz said, calling Boasberg’s decision “a weaponized use of the legal system.” He added that if a judge “reaches a factual conclusion with zero evidence, that judge is abusing his power.”

“The people who turned the Department of Justice into a political weapon will be held accountable,” Cruz said, warning that unchecked powers within the courts “pose a danger to every citizen, regardless of party.”

Revolver News notes: “At this point in the game, it’s pretty much impossible to call this a ‘coincidence.’ Boasberg has been the quiet constant force behind some of the most politically charged rulings in modern history.

“Boasberg is no longer pretending to be impartial—he’s the go-to hitman for the Deep State regime, and he’s happily rubber-stamping whatever political prosecution the DC Swamp throws his way. And these power players couldn’t care less that the American people see exactly what’s going on. As a matter of fact, they know we see it—and they’re doing it anyway, with a snicker on their face.

“Behind closed doors, court clerks are handing out high-profile, politically sensitive cases—and somehow, they keep landing in the laps of far-left, Deep State-friendly judges like Boasberg.”

Trump in March of this year had called for Boasberg’s impeachment after the judge ordered a two-week halt to his efforts to remove illegal alien terrorists. The president referred to the judge a “troublemaker and agitator.”

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is demanding a full investigation into how these cases are being assigned.

In an Oct. 29 post to X, investigative journalist Sundance notes:

Boasberg signed off on the search warrants against congress. Boasberg issued blanket orders to the cell phone companies not to reveal the search warrants. Boasberg is a FISA Court Judge. Boasberg authorized one of the Carter Page title-1 surveillance warrants. Boasberg hired Mary McCord as amicus to the court. After appointing Mary McCord to take up a defensive position for herself and the FISA Court (cover), Judge Boasberg then becomes the presiding judge in the case against the FBI agent who falsified the FISA application, Kevin Clinesmith. Boasberg gives Clinesmith a slap on the wrist and a few months’ probation (more cover). Boasberg told John Durham (Bill Barr) allowing a target to escape prosecution is part of the penalty upon the DOJ for wrongful assembly of the FISA application; a nice way to cover the issue. This is the same Judge Boasberg who gave J6 FBI agent provocateur Ray Epps a sentence of probation. This is the same Judge Boasberg who established a horrible precedent by forcing Vice-President Mike Pence to testify before a DC grand jury about his conversations with President Trump (breaking executive privilege). While on vacation, Boasberg attended the criminal indictment hearing of President Trump. Judge Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking DHS, Customs and Border Patrol and ICE from deporting illegal aliens and narcotrafficking gang members belonging to Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. There were calls for Boasberg to be impeached. Immediately, the same day President Trump noted Boasberg should be impeached, Chief Justice John Roberts jumped to his defense: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” Roberts said Tuesday in a rare and brief statement issued just hours after Trump publicly joined demands by his supporters to remove judges he called “crooked.” Fuck off with this nonsense telling me Roberts is NOT protecting Boasberg. Keep in mind, Mary McCord operates in all three branches of government: Deputy AAG in charge of the DOJ-NSD (executive); on both impeachment committees by Schiff/Nadler and the J6 committee of Thompson (legislative); as amicus to the FISA court (judicial). That’s why she is “untouchable.” Mary McCord’s husband worked in the office of Justice Roberts. Mary McCord is partnered with Norm Eisen. Norm Eisen hosted John Roberts in Europe and traveled with Justice Roberts as friends. There is no apple. It’s all worms.

Revolver News concluded: “Boasberg is the swamp’s favorite judge, and he isn’t wearing a black robe… he’s wearing DNC team colors.”

