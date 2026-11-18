by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2026 — Real World News



Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is calling for “a true hom­icide invest­ig­a­tion” after a forensic expert publicly claimed that the evidence proves Epstein did not commit suicide.

Mark Epstein posted a trove of autopsy photos online as Dr. Michael Freeman publicly declared that Epstein did not hang himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

“Dr. Free­man has con­clus­ively shown that the injur­ies on Jef­frey’s body could not have come from a sui­cide. That only leaves homicide on the table,” Mark Epstein told Metro after Freeman revealed his findings in London on Monday.

“You have got to won­der, who killed him? And who had him killed? Why is the Justice Depart­ment cov­er­ing this up? Who are they pro­tect­ing? An inde­pend­ent body should con­duct a true hom­icide invest­ig­a­tion.”

Freeman said he came to his conclusion after spending a year examining Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City autopsy findings. Freeman said that the marks on the dead pedophile’s neck prove there was a struggle that could only be explained by “homicidal strangulation.”

Photos of Epstein’s neck showed that a noose had not left a smooth line consistent with hangings, Freeman explained.

“I cannot think of a scenario in which he could have caused the spectrum of injuries he has… other than if Epstein himself had wanted to stage his suicide as a homicide,” Freeman told the BBC in an interview.

“I believe that the evidence is most consistent with an assault, a ligature strangulation from behind and most probably using that same ligature to suspend the body from the bunk bed,” Freeman said.

Freeman also argued that there appeared to be “fingernail marks” above the ligature line, a bruise at the base of the neck, and a deep, fresh bleeding wound in the left shoulder muscle.

When New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Kristin Roman performed the initial autopsy in 2019, her office did not have photos of Epstein hanging or with the strip of cloth around his neck, according to The New York Times. A piece of cloth received by ME’s office was not the one that had been used as a noose.

Roman said that Epstein died by suicide, and told federal investigators there were no signs of a struggle, adding that Epstein’s body was “pristine,” with no bruises and no debris under the fingernails.

“This doesn’t look anything like a strangulation,” Roman said in a statement to federal investigators.

The New York City medical examiner’s office says it stands by its 2019 ruling.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...