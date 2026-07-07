Judge: J6 pipe bombs suspect not covered by Trump’s pardons

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A federal judge on Monday ruled that January 6 pipe bombs suspect Brian Cole is not covered by President Donald Trump’s sweeping J6 pardons.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali said Trump’s pardons are limited to those who were convicted of offenses related to the protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Even assuming that the conduct Cole is charged with is ‘related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,’ the pardon is expressly limited to people who had been ‘convicted of offenses’ related to those events,” Ali wrote in his order.

Related: Inquiring minds ask: Why did Biden FBI keep its J6 pipe-bomber evidence ‘on the shelf’?, December 7, 2025

“Cole had not been convicted of the conduct at issue when the President issued the pardon; indeed, he was not charged until many months after the President’s proclamation,” the judge wrote.

Cole, 30, of Woodridge, Virginia, was taken into custody in December and charged with use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials.

In April, Cole was hit with a superseding indictment which added two more charges: Interstate Transportation of Explosives and Malicious Attempt to Use Explosives.

Cole, who initially admitted to investigators that he planted pipe bombs at RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, DC on Jan. 5, 2021, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The FBI identified Cole based on his phone pings and transaction history on his credit cards, according to an affidavit.

Cole’s family said he is an “autistic recluse” and “computer nerd” who lived in the basement of his parents’ home.

Cole’s grandmother told The Daily Mail that her grandson has no party affiliation and that he is not a Trump supporter.

JUST IN: Judge Ali says alleged J6 pipe bomber Brian Cole is NOT covered by President Trump’s pardon, despite his effort to claim he was covered by Trump’s Day One blanket pardon for those “convicted” of Jan. 6 offenses. pic.twitter.com/1v2HojMSp8 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 6, 2026

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