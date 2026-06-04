June 4, 1989: Remembering Tiananmen and the young protesters in Hong Kong

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



On June 4, 1989, communist Chinese military troops and tanks stormed Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, violently crushing a student-led pro-democracy movement. The armed assault resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.

Lee Faulkner noted in a post to LinkedIn:

This is what Hong Kong used to look like on the 4 June (I took this pic in 2017, at left): Thousands of people holding candles to remember those massacred by the People’s Liberation (sic) Army on 4 June 1989.

Now any public display of remembrance is treated as “hatred towards the governments of Hong Kong and China” and is a national security crime and you’ll end up spending years in jail for doing it.

The worst I ever heard from a Hong Kong politician about 4 June was “that he didn’t believe it because it happened before he was born” – a grotesque insult to the thousands who were murdered that day and subsequently.

They want you to forget so it is incumbent on those of us who live in democracies to prevent that ever happening.

May those students Rest In Peace. One day they will be remembered publicly in China. One day…….

Related: Beijing alarmed at extreme youthfulness of Hong Kong protesters, November 18, 2019

Related: Declassified documents reveal at least 10,000 died at Tiananmen, December 25, 2017

Related: Putting their lives on the line: Tiananmen, 31 years later, and Hong Kong today, June 4, 2020

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...