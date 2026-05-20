Just in time for the Midterms: Soros steers $300 million to the U.S. front

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



To drive home the Left’s central message that President Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy,” globalist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations has steered $300 million to the U.S. to back Democrats in the midterms.

The New York-based organization announced the initiative on Tuesday.

“We certainly believe that civil society is essential and must stay on the playing field,” Laleh Ispahani, the leftist organization’s managing director for the U.S., told The Guardian.

Soros, 95, has donated more than $32 billion to his Open Society Foundations.

Ispahani said the Trump Administration and recent Supreme Court rulings drove the new spending push:

“It’s pretty clear to us that today these rights are being rolled back, including the right to protest, civil rights and voting rights,” she claimed.

She cited the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais voting-rights case, adding: “We’re back to this pre-60s moment in the world.”

The infusion of cash will fund what the Soros group calls “litigation efforts, voting-rights advocacy, economic inequality campaigns, affordable housing, childcare, healthcare and wage protections.”

Conservatives argue that Soros uses complex, opaque networks of non-profit organizations and super PACs — such as the Open Society Foundations and the Arabella Advisors network — to funnel vast sums of money into Democrat campaigns and leftist initiatives. They claim this allows him to wield disproportionate, unaccountable influence over elections without the transparency required of traditional campaign donations.

According to InfluenceWatch, more than 40 leftist organizations (and/or some of their affiliates) opposing Trump’s push for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections have collectively received more than $150 million from groups funded by Soros.

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