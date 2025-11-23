Justice Alito reinstates new Texas congressional map, for now

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 23, 2025

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday granted a request by Texas to pause a court ruling that blocked the state’s newly drawn congressional map.

A panel of federal judges had ruled on Tuesday that the new map appeared to constitute an illegal, race-based gerrymander. That court’s ruling would have required Texas to use the lines legislators drew in 2021.

The congressional map passed by the Texas legislature this year is expected to give Republicans five additional congressional seats.

Friday’s Supreme Court ruling is seen as a short-term pause of the lower court’s decision while the Supreme Court decides which congressional map will be used.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the step as a victory, saying his office would “look forward to continuing to press forward in our case on the merits.”

On Tuesday, Galveston District Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee, authored the opinion ordering Texas to return to its 2021 map, while 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Smith dissented.

Alito requested that the plaintiffs respond to the motion by the end of the day Monday.

The candidate filing deadline for the 2026 midterms is Dec. 8.

