Justice Department: Thousands of noncitizens have been voting in Washington state

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 27, 2026

The revelation that alleges 400 noncitizens illegally voted more than 1,500 times in Washington state is just the “tip of the iceberg,” the Department of Justice said.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said investigators have identified 405 people they believe are not U.S. citizens who voted in multiple Washington state elections. The noncitizens cast more than 1,500 ballots.

Neil Floyd, the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, said federal officials sent the names to state election officials and asked them to set aside any ballots from those voters until their eligibility can be checked.

“This is not the full number of noncitizens who have been voting in Washington,” Floyd said. “This is only the tip of the iceberg. With a small sample that we have collected so far, I’m confident that we are looking at thousands of noncitizens who have been voting in Washington.

Floyd said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigators compared publicly available Washington voter lists with federal records to identify registered voters they believe were not citizens. They then checked whether those individuals had cast ballots.

Washington state officials have refused to provide the federal government with its full voter registration database, including personal identifying information.

“We are having to do this essentially one person at a time. If we had access to the full database maintained by Washington, this could be done much more efficiently,” Floyd said. “We could simply compare Washington’s information to ours and it would yield immediate results.”

Floyd said his office would pursue criminal cases against people who vote illegally and those who knowingly help them do so.

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