Left is losing it over professional female athletes who don’t want men in women’s sports

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Sophie Cunningham and Aryna Sabalenka play in different professional sports but have one mindset when it comes to men competing in women’s sports … they’re against it.

Cunningham, a shooting guard/small forward for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, is standing by her opinion that it’s “common sense” to keep male athletes out of women’s sports.

The Left can dish it out but has little tolerance for cognitive dissonance, and “common sense” produces psychotic reactions.

Cunningham told ESPN that she wants to “protect young girls in the locker room” and that “they shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

You know you’ve hit high on the Left’s rage meter when a New York Times podcast slams your comments.

Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill of “The Sports Gossip Show” were not only triggered by Cunningham, but also former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who was at a recent Fever game to support Cunningham. The two were later photographed together, sending the trans movement scurrying for their safe spaces.

“The New York Times-owned Athletic distributed a podcast this week in which one host dismissed a 12-time All-American swimmer as ‘not even a very good one,’ while another smirked and laughed at an eight-year WNBA veteran because she isn’t the best player in the league,” Fox News noted.

“Wilder went after Riley Gaines and Hill said Sophie Cunningham’s basketball career would only last so long because ‘she’s not the best player.’ ”

“Then Hill smirked, gave a condescending laugh and repeated herself. ‘She’s not.’ ”

The podcast co-hosts accused Cunningham of launching a “right-wing grift” and plotting a post-career in political media.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 ranked women tennis player, Sabalenka, had trans-loving leftists furious when she supported the WTA’s new policy that players would have to undergo sex testing to compete in WTA tournaments and meet eligibility requirements tied to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Belarusian star also made it clear that she believes men should not be competing in women’s sports.

“It is very important to keep fairness on our tour. It is obvious that, biologically, men are much stronger than women. Therefore, I would not find it fair for a woman to compete against a biological man,” she told reporters.

Number 1-ranked female tennis player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka, finishes press conference by saying men shouldn’t be in women’s sports. “It’s obvious that biologically the men are way stronger than women.” Crazy that the ‘trust the science’ crowd finds this controversial. pic.twitter.com/7PsGREMLut — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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