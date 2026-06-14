Legacy media celebrate Trump’s 80th by wishing him ill; A U.S. president who defies limits

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 14, 2026

After President Donald Trump’s latest physical at Walter Reed Medical Center, White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella said the president is in “excellent health” and estimated his cardiac age as “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Trump turned 80 on Sunday.

“At least to date, he has seemed to utterly defy age,” said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, 55, told the New York Post.

“I don’t know where he gets the energy that he displays, but he is up early in the morning and late at night,” he added.

“He calls me at sometimes 2 o’clock in the morning,” Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy, 74, said of the president. “I mean, just because you’re 80 doesn’t mean you’re falling apart. For some people it does — but other people are fine.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, 82, said: “President Trump, in the Kissinger tradition, has gained in stamina as he has gotten older. He is so interested in the wide range of things he is achieving that he has no time to get older, His life invigorates him and fits what we now know about longevity. If you have a big goal, like what you are doing and have friends you live longer, healthier, and with more energy. All that fits President Trump.”

Trump’s birthday was also celebrated by those who hate him as amplified by the dominant or “legacy” media.

The USA Today focused its top three paragraphs on disputed accounts of Trump’s health problems, comparing them to those of Joe Biden, and also provided a summary of thing that often go wrong when a person turns 80:

Throughout his second term, Trump – the oldest person ever elected president – has faced scrutiny about his health. His swollen legs, bruising on his hands and his perceived drowsiness – such as seemingly dozing off during the NBA finals on June 8 – have spurred reactions from everyday Americans and media members alike. ….

So as Trump enters this milestone decade, it begs the question – politics aside – what happens to your body in your 80s? ….

The Guardian drummed up a forum for individuals with extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome to deliver their greetings on the occasion of the president’s birthday.

Some of the not-by-Hallmark scrawlings which measured high on the rage meter include:

Jennifer Egan, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2011:

“You’ve transformed the presidency into an orgy of corruption and self-dealing that would make last century’s robber barons blush. You’ve erased whatever goodwill and respect America commanded internationally, and ceded our relevance in the realms of science, medicine and climate technology for the foreseeable future. You’ve elevated racism and xenophobia into law, hobbled higher education and gutted women’s rights.”

It is only fitting to note that Egan won her Pulitzer for Fiction.

Greta Thunberg was not inhibited by her lack of a Pulitzer or any other apparent means of self-control:

“My initial thought was to give you a one-way ticket to The Hague as a birthday gift, but that comment would probably go above your head. I will instead give you a can of alphabet soup; the sentences you poop out will be more coherent than anything you have ever said. Now you can finally take part in meaningful public discourse.”

Jon Sopel:

“How incredibly thoughtful of your acting attorney general, Todd Blanche (remind me, didn’t he used to be your personal lawyer?), to announce that the tax authorities are “forever barred” and “precluded” from ever looking again at your tax returns. I mean, that’s amazing isn’t it? And it not only applies to you, but the boys as well. How lucky, given the way the family has gotten so much richer off the back of your return to the presidency.”

Who is Jon Sopel? No, seriously, who is he?

The Guardian’s own columnist Jonathan Freedland:

“The temptation is strong to discard all convention and do what you would do on the birthday of someone you don’t like – to curse and mock you. Curse you for the poison you’ve injected into the bloodstream of the U.S. and the wider world, for your corruption, for the damage you’ve done to the world’s most powerful democracy, for the tens of thousands of documented lies you’ve told, for the lives you’ve destroyed through your abolition of USAID and your failed fiasco of a war on Iran.”

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