Liberal media ignore NC murder of Ukrainian refugee; criminal with long rap sheet charged

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2025 Real World News



Last month, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was murdered on the North Carolina lightrail system.

Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old with a long criminal history, has been charged with stabbing Zarutska multiple times, killing her.

As the Daily Mail noted, “the shocking story is notably absent from U.S. liberal media sites, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press and CNN.”

Reuters, PBS, and NPR also have had zero coverage of the murder.

“Democrat Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles suggested that some publishers chose not to share the footage ‘out of respect for Iryna’s family’ – but the police force she is in charge of made the video public first of all,” the Daily Mail added.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson summed up the liberal media’s silence:

“Let’s imagine a hypothetical scenario where a White male did the same thing to a foreigner from any country– but for the sake of this hypothetical, let’s say a black nation. Would the liberal media refrain from covering the situation out of respect for the family? Probably not.

“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the incident, if it were a White Male and a Black female– or any other non-white race, for that matter– the news would cover this as a hate crime or some other awful act against a so-called minority. This would even be true in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the White population barely outnumbers the Black population, or even somewhere like Baltimore, where the Black population more than doubles Whites.

“They are obsessed with sensationalist headlines, except when it’s the inconvenient and more likely narrative of a Black person killing a White person.”

0 AP stories on this deadly attack

0 PBS stories on this deadly attack

0 NYT stories on this deadly attack

0 NPR stories on this deadly attack

0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack

0 BBC stories on this deadly attack

0 CNN stories on this deadly attack

0 WAPO stories on this… pic.twitter.com/962qmFOBNm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2025

The Democrat Party at every level — judges, politicians, academics, nonprofits — is organized around the defense and protection of the criminal, the monstrous and the depraved. The more vile the threat, the more vociferously the Democrat Party works to protect and enable it. https://t.co/pxbbSWoOa8 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 7, 2025

