Lifestyles of the rich and communist: AOC travels in luxury while bashing billionaires

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 25, 2026

Is she for real? Voters could heed her persuasive diction or simply watch her behavior.

New York socialist (actually a communist according to the president of the United States) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is traveling in luxury as she rails against billionaires, inequality, and the “rigged economy,” a report said.

AOC’s re-election campaign has spent nearly $50,000 on luxury and upscale hotel stays across the country since April, according to a New York Post analysis of Federal Election Commission filings.

Highlights include $5,044 at The Memphian, a boutique hotel in Memphis with spa services and an animal-themed rooftop bar; $1,599 and $2,694 at the four-star Candler Hotel in Atlanta, a historic landmark with an acclaimed restaurant; and $2,274 at The Talbott, a four-star spot in Chicago’s Gold Coast.

The New York congresswoman also prefers limos and car services as she campaigns for leftists nationwide: $1,791 to Golden Class Limo in Queens, $659 to Singh Car Service in Northern Virginia, $1,257 to Sleek Shuttle Service in Memphis, and $1,406 to Blacklane.

The campaign has raised over $37 million this year, much of it from small donors, and still holds nearly $18 million, The Post noted.

Joseph Hernandez, a GOP state comptroller candidate who fled Cuba, called her a “champagne communist” and added: “I grew up in an actual communist country, where the people in charge lived like kings while everyone else waited in line for bread. Donor or taxpayer money, they spend it like it’s their own.”

North Country businessman Anthony Constantino, a Republican candidate, told the Post: “All Democrats want to do is take donor money and buy nice things for themselves. AOC is a con artist.”

Ocasio-Cortez was separately photographed flying first class on a JetBlue flight from JFK airport in New York to Las Vegas for an event. A passenger told The Post she appeared to ignore people trying to greet her and that she was “fighting the system one first-class mimosa at a time.”

Writing for Modernity, Steve Watson noted:

“Campaign finance disclosures are public for a reason. When a politician who brands herself as a champion of the working class and an opponent of concentrated wealth repeatedly directs donor money toward luxury accommodations, limos, and high-end travel, the filings speak for themselves.

“Voters can judge whether the lifestyle matches the lectures.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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