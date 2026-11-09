Likely new speaker of the House: Stephen Miller ‘should be eradicated’ like a ‘malignant tumor’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2026 — Real World News



It’s Miller Time at the White House and that can only mean one thing … Democrats are steeped in rage.

Instead of retreating to his favorite golf course after losing both house of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections to lick his wounds and consult with trusted allies, the chastened leader of the Free World went on the offensive.

President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Friday that top aide Stephen Miller would be his new White House Chief of Staff, praising Miller as “one of my most trusted advisors.”

Likely House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries had a Pavlovian response.

Miller as the primary architect of the administration’s “violent mass deportation machine” is “a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands.”

The blood Jeffries was referring to was that of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who died while confronting ICE agents in Minnesota.

Jeffries said of Miller: “His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted in a Nov. 8 op-ed: “The man likely to hold the speaker’s gavel compared Miller to a cancer that needs to be wiped out. In today’s climate, that language can easily stir up an unstable person, and Miller has already faced threats fueled by Democrat rhetoric.”

Democrats should condemn Jeffries, “but nobody expects them to,” Margolis added.

“We’ve already seen what this kind of rhetoric produces. Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts. Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year. Mere days after the midterms, authorities arrested near the White House a Venezuelan national who allegedly told Secret Service officers that voices in his head ordered him to travel to Washington and kill the president.

“I’m pretty sure those voices came from Democrats,” Margolis wrote.

“Jeffries can’t fully control how people interpret, repeat, or act on what he says. Nobody can. But a man who has seen assassins target Trump and kill Kirk knows exactly what risk he takes when he tells the country Miller should be eradicated,” Margolis continued.

“Democrats used to preach that words have consequences, as long as a Republican was the one talking. Well, it would be nice if Democrats faced consequences, too. Will Jeffries face consequences for what he said? I doubt it. But in a just world, he would.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, on track to be Senate Majority Leader, said that Trump “learned nothing from his historic defeat.”

“Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way,” Schumer wrote on X.

California Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia, likely to chair the House Oversight Committee, included Miller on his list of persons and policies of the second Trump Administration that he vows to investigate.

Garcia warned members of the Trump Administration and others to “lawyer up.” On Sunday, he added that even members of the president’s family — such as Donald Trump, Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner — could “absolutely” be subjects of the committee’s investigations.

“They should be expected to answer questions,” Garcia said.

He also indicated that pardons Trump made earlier in his second term could be investigated, as well as donors helping finance the president’s White House ballroom; the operation into the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro; the Iran war; and Trump allies including Elon Musk and Miller.

Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday accused Garcia and other Democrat leaders of “outright threats” and condemned the promised probes of “basically every member of the Cabinet,” including Miller.

Senior administration officials were quick to back Miller.

“Patriots in control,” read an X post from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Vice President JD Vance said Miller “will do great things.”

President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 6, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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