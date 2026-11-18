by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2026 — Real World News



Matthew 5:43-45

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor[a] and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19, with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an historic first.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the APEC conference in Shenzhen, an area which is China’s answer to Silicon Valley, only much bigger.

Prior to Thursday’s gathering, the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China had never sat down or met together in a trilateral format in modern history. The three met for a photo-op on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s session.

Some analysts suggest the meeting could establish communication channels, quiet but significant side deals, or serve as a prelude to further talks such as next month’s G20 summit in Miami.

Regardless of the real outcome in private, the meeting would be heavy on political and diplomatic optics for the world at large.

Not on the official agenda is what originated in Wuhan, China in 2019. The global pandemic killed millions, upended the first term of President Trump and is a topic the Chinese Communist Party does not discuss.

Trump aims to discuss nuclear disarmament. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the president “will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous.”

Miles Yu, a China expert who worked on China policy in the first Trump Administration, told C-SPAN in an interview that the nuclear issue is “important. China has been developing a nuclear arsenal at a decent speed. It is pretty scary. The Soviet Union and even Russia today have legacy nuclear powers. They are stabilizing. There was a robust disarmament arrangement between the Soviet Uninon and Russia and the U.S. We want to bring China in. China is playing hard to get. In the first Trump Administration, we invited China to disarmament talks. China did not come and we had an empty chair there.”

[See Yu’s interview with C-SPAN in full below.]

China has insisted that Russia and the U.S. should first reduce their much larger arsenals” before any trilateral discussions can begin.

Xi’s priority “is a successful gathering and presenting the image of stabilization of relations among great powers. China will focus on the symbolism rather than specific deals reached,” Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Putin stands to gain the most among the three leaders even if the summit achieves little of substance accoding to Tsiporah Fried, a visiting senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

“It will help him restore his international standing and break out of the isolation that Russia has experienced. He can portray Russia as a great power negotiating the future of Ukraine, without having to think about losing on the battlefield,” she said.

Xi on Wednesday made a surprise appearance to greet Trump on the tarmac as he arrived in China — with the men shaking hands and hugging.

Xi rarely greets visiting foreign leaders when they land. He dispatched the fifth-ranking Communist Party official to meet Putin earlier Wednesday.

The Chinese president’s unusual gesture of respect reciprocated Trump’s greeting of Xi at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington in September. Trump’s in-person welcome was the first for the visiting foreign leader since 1962.

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