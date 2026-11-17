by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 — Real World News



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a widely discussed potential 2028 Democrat presidential contender, faces accusations from his former Army supervisor and investigative outlets that he lied about aspects of his military service in his memoirs and public statements.

Retired Army Lt. Col. James “Jamie” Gottschling, who directly supervised Moore during his 2005–2006 deployment to Afghanistan, disputed Moore’s repeated claims of leading soldiers into direct combat.

In interviews this month with WBFF FOX45 and Spotlight on Maryland, Gottschling said that Moore served as a brigade headquarters staff officer rather than leading front-line troops in direct-action combat.

Gottschling confirmed that Moore was airborne-qualified and served with the 82nd Airborne Division, but noted that Moore was not assigned to a parachutist position and did not perform training jumps with the brigade.

An investigation by Spotlight on Maryland published on Sunday reported an inaccurate timeline in Moore’s 2015 memoir, “The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters.” Moore wrote that he wept over the death of fellow soldier Army 1st Sgt. Tobias “Toby” Meister while attending his own grandfather’s funeral on Dec. 17, 2005. However, Meister was still alive on that date and was killed 11 days later in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Dec. 28, 2005.

“Inside that casket, I also saw Toby,” Moore wrote, referencing his grandfather’s funeral and his “friend” Meister. “As I left the funeral I felt freer than when I’d arrived.”

Army Lt. Col. Patrick “Pete” Munster told Spotlight that he was with Meister during his final moments. Munster remains close to his widow Alicia and her and Meister’s adult son Will.

“Toby Meister was one of the best young leaders I’ve ever met,” Munster said. “He had the universal respect of every military member he encountered.

“The roadside bomb that hit his vehicle was powerful and might have killed him instantly, but I ran to his vehicle and held Toby, and if he was still alive, I held him as he died,” Munster said.

Munster told the outlet that he thinks Moore fabricated knowing Toby.

“I can tell you that Toby Meister did not know Wes Moore or coordinate any tactical operations with him,” Munster flatly told Spotlight. “Why would we coordinate any tactical movements with a brigade headquarters more than 200 miles away and with an information operations officer?”

Alicia Meister, told Spotlight on Maryland that she has heard from many soldiers and dignitaries — including former President George W. Bush — in the wake of her husband’s death. But she said she never heard from Moore — who was reelected to a second term in the Annapolis executive chamber earlier this month and is rumored to be eyeing a 2028 White House run — or heard his name mentioned as a friend of Toby’s until last week.

But she said she never heard from Moore — who was reelected to a second term in the Annapolis executive chamber earlier this month and is rumored to be eyeing a 2028 White House run — or heard his name mentioned as a friend of Toby’s until this month, when she spoke with Spotlight on Maryland.

The controversy has renewed attention on a 2006 White House Fellowship application in which Moore claimed he had received a Bronze Star. Pentagon records later showed he had not been awarded the medal at the time, though he formally received the decoration in December 2024 following a renewed award recommendation.

In a statement reported by the New York Post on Sunday, Moore dismissed the allegations as a “political hit job” and stated he was being “swiftboated.”

Insisting he has not misled the public about his service, the governor pointed to his receipt of the Combat Action Badge and statements from other fellow soldiers to validate his combat-zone role. Addressing his former supervisor’s remarks, Moore suggested the two come from different political backgrounds.

Moore previously described listing the Bronze Star on his 2006 application as an “honest mistake,” stating that he was told at the time he was being recommended for the award and forgot to update the application when it did not materialize.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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