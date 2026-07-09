Masters at obfuscation: Hamas hints at ‘dissolution’ as Trump plan advances

Special to WorldTribune, July 9, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, July 7, 2026

The Hamas Emergency Committee, the official name of the de facto governmental body that has administered the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, said it may “hand over” or “announce dissolution” of its government, according to new reports.

“We have taken note of the announcement regarding the dissolution of the ‘Emergency Committee’ in Gaza,” the U.S.-backed Board of Peace (BoP) for administration and reconstruction in Gaza said.

If in reality Hamas is truly ceding power, the terror organization’s move would pave the way for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza to advance, Saudi-owned, London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the Board of Peace: “Ultimately, our assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza. Decisions must be comprehensive with respect to the requirements as set out in the roadmap for advancing governance, security, and transition in Gaza. We look forward to the successful conclusion of discussions on this roadmap, including on the implementation mechanisms necessary to enable the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to assume full governing authority.”

“The core principle remains one authority, one law and one weapon,” it said. “This means the consolidation of all weapons under the control of the NCAG as provided for in the Comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. A genuine transfer of authority must enable the NCAG to exercise its mandate independently, including taking the administrative and governance decisions entrusted to it.”

The question is whether the so-called Hamas Emergency Committee is really resigning.

“Hamas may be saying it is dissolving to avoid being pressured to do so,” Seth J. Frantzman wrote in a July 6 analysis for The Jerusalem Post. “If Hamas claims to have dissolved its rule, then how will pressure be applied to it? Hamas can simply throw up its hands and say, ‘We don’t run this,’ but still remain behind the curtain.”

Other questions remain:

Can the Board of Peace and the NCAG create a non-Hamas-run area.

Can reconstruction begin?

Can the two million civilians in Gaza trapped under Hamas rule finally be able to move to a non-Hamas-run area and receive basic civil rights?

The long-term goal is that Hamas won’t have a role in governing Gaza.

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