May 25, 2026 at Arlington Cemetery: ‘There could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 25, 2026

President Donald Trump delivered his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, tying the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen U.S. service members to this year’s 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

“Before we hail the founding, we honor the fallen,” Trump said. “Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.

“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s armed forces, and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.”

And then there was CBS’s Margaret Brennan, who tried to prod two Medal of Honor recipients into bashing America during what she insists are “dark times.” The men did not oblige.

WATCH: CBS’s Margaret Brennan tries to goad two Medal of Honor recipients into bashing America, gets rebuffed MARGARET BRENNAN: And before I let you go, we are coming up on this 250th anniversary of the American experience. I know I can’t ask you a question like, are you… pic.twitter.com/X24S8YWmmc — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 24, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...